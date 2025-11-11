The late, great Akira Toriyama's most globally beloved manga/anime franchise is "Dragon Ball," a classic anime that's better than its legacy suggests. The saga centers on Goku, a martial artist who discovers he was sent to Earth as part of a conquering warrior race of extraterrestrials, known as Saiyans. Instead, Goku becomes Earth's greatest defender, with him and his allies steadily growing stronger and achieving higher levels of combat transformations. Toriyama's popular story has expanded into several anime series and movies, each showcasing new levels of its main characters' power.

With a story so concerned with its characters' combat strength and raw power levels, fans have been arguing who are the strongest throughout its entire history. From the franchise's merciless villains to its planet-shattering heroes, there are plenty of characters to choose from. To clarify, we're sticking with the various "Dragon Ball" anime depictions of the characters, with the manga and other media making power levels hard to define.

Here are the 20 strongest "Dragon Ball" characters ranked by power.