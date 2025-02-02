Dragon Ball: Is Gohan Stronger Than Goku?

Power level discussions in the "Dragon Ball" universe are practically impossible to have objectively these days. There have been so many instances of new Dragon Ball transformations and one-upmanship over the years that any real comparison of characters has to involve a specific point on the franchise timeline and a decent amount of guesswork. The concept of numerical power levels lost its facade of empirical accuracy many, many years ago, but fans still love debating who would win in different showdowns.

One of the most interesting questions along those lines involves Goku and Gohan, the father and son duo who lead most of the main plots across "Dragon Ball," "Dragon Ball Z," and "Dragon Ball Super" (we're leaving "GT" off the table for now). Much of "Z" treats Gohan like the next true protagonist of the property — a character destined to overtake his father in terms of raw strength and become the bearer of his mantle long-term. That arc comes to fruition at the end of the beloved "Dragon Ball Z" Cell Saga, but since then, Goku has still been the main dude for most of the story, leaving Gohan in a strange spot in the overall "Dragon Ball" power rankings.

There is no beating Goku at this point when you factor in everything, as his sheer will and passion for fighting is truly unmatched (well, except maybe for Vegeta). But that doesn't mean that he's stronger than Gohan in terms of raw power, and in fact, a lot of the evidence suggests that he's weaker than his eldest son.