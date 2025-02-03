Is Dragon Ball GT canon?

There are few TV shows with the kind of legacy and reputation of "Dragon Ball," let alone shows that deserve that legacy. After all, for millions of people outside of Japan, "Dragon Ball" is essentially synonymous with the anime medium itself. For that matter, virtually every shonen action anime of the past 30 years has been influenced by Akira Toriyama's creation, whether in tone, format, or simply character design.

Just how influential are "Dragon Ball" and its sequel "Dragon Ball Z?" So much so that the former, an anime that was inspired by Superman, is now inspiring the Man of Steel's next live-action movie, with the trailer for James Gunn's "Superman" sporting a reference to an iconic "Dragon Ball Z" character death.

Though the "Dragon Ball" franchise has never really gone away (right now, fans can enjoy the brand-new anime "Dragon Ball Daima"), there is one chapter in the franchise that is often either overlooked or forgotten. That would be "Dragon Ball GT," the third installment in the property and one whose place in the canon (or lack thereof) is a frequent topic of discussion. So, whether you're only just getting into the "Dragon Ball" franchise or doing a rewatch, here's what you need to know about "Dragon Ball GT."