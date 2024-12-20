Dragon Ball Z Fans Are Obsessing Over One Dark Superman Trailer Moment

The trailer for the new "Superman" movie is finally here, and the stakes are high. The entirety of James Gunn's new DC Universe rests entirely on the success of this movie. The film also features a brand-new Superman for a new generation, one who — much like when "The Flash" came out in 2023 — also has to contend with TV audiences having recently gotten to know and love a phenomenal (arguably all-time great) iteration of the titular superhero through the small screen thanks to "Superman & Lois." It doesn't help that said CW show already covered much of the same ground that Gunn's movie will (Superman's relationship with Lois, Superman getting a dog, and his fight with a scarier-than-usual Lex Luthor).

The "Superman" trailer does a lot of things right though, like establishing that Superman and Clark Kent actually look different for reasons that go beyond their respective hairstyles, the fantastic casting, and its general sense of optimism. Seeing Superman actually helping kids is such a small but impactful thing-

Still, there is one particular trailer shot that's been making waves online. No, not Guy Gardner's ridiculous haircut, nor Krypto being the goodest boy. Instead, it's the very first visual in the trailer, with a defeated Superman lying in the snow curled up. It's an unremarkable image on its own and simply serves to show that Superman has only just faced something powerful enough to temporarily beat him (to the point where he has to ask Krypto to fly him back home). What makes the shot so curious, however, is that it's clearly reminiscent of an iconic death pose from arguably the biggest anime show of all time.

Indeed, the visual of Superman lying half-dead in a snow ditch bears a distinct resemblance to Yamcha's iconic death pose in "Dragon Ball Z." In case you need a reminder, Yamcha is one of legendary "Dragon Ball" protagonist Goku's earliest allies and friends in that series. Despite starting out as a bandit trying to rob Goku, Yamcha turns his life around and becomes one of the strongest and most skilled martial artists on the entire planet.