The 15 Best Anime Villains Of All Time, Ranked

The only thing that arguably makes various anime series more compelling than their heroic characters are their villains. More than just offering the protagonist a personified challenge to overcome, an entire story and its sense of stakes hinge on the effectiveness of its primary antagonist. These adversaries can be sympathetically, even nobley, opposed to the protagonist due to a variety of circumstances, or just plain outright and deliberately evil. Simply put, a hero is only as good as their villain, and this axiom certainly extends to the anime medium.

There is no shortage of great anime villains, from the maniacally unhinged to the effortlessly cool and calculating, all leaving an impression on audiences. These enemies are memorable, elevate the story, and often figure in some of the biggest and best fights that the anime medium has ever seen. With that all in mind, here are the 15 best anime villains of time, ranked.