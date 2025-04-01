Every Goku Death In Dragon Ball

"Dragon Ball" is arguably the single most influential anime and manga of the past 50 years. It's a property that's gone on to shape the entire battle shonen genre, turning Goku into the archetypical anime protagonist, popularizing time jumps/power-up transformations, and more. And yet, classic "Dragon Ball" is even better than its reputation suggests.

In case you have been in a coma for the last 40 years, "Dragon Ball" follows a young boy named Son Goku, who goes on adventures around the world (and beyond) in search of magical Dragon Balls that can grant any wish. Of course, the series quickly becomes a superhero show, with Goku developing into a Superman allegory who battles evil alien invasions and even literal gods.

For '80s and '90s kids, "Dragon Ball," and even more so "Dragon Ball Z," was the biggest thing on the planet when they were growing up. Seeing Goku go Super Saiyan for the first time remains one of the significant and most influential moments in the history of animation (just ask Vulture), while the death of the warrior Yamcha became such a staple of pop culture that it gets homaged even to this day.

Death, in general, is actually a big part of the "Dragon Ball" franchise. From the moment Krillin — who audiences who'd watched the original "Dragon Ball" show had grown to love as one of the biggest and most powerful characters in the series — is killed by one of Piccolo's henchmen, audiences started getting used to seeing their favorite characters die, then die again and again and again. Indeed, it seems everyone can die and return to life in "Dragon Ball," be they a villain or even a protagonist.

Likewise, despite being the most powerful being in the universe, Goku has had his fair share of deaths. So, if you're down to revisit the most shocking and painful moments in the "Dragon Ball" franchise, here's every time Goku died.