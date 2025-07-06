Dragon Ball: How Old Is Goku In Every Anime Series?

"Dragon Ball" is arguably the single most influential anime in modern times: a seminal piece of animation with an unparalleled legacy that still holds up as just a rather entertaining piece of TV storytelling. Part of what can make "Dragon Ball" daunting for newcomers is that, in addition to having many episodes and even more related shows (here is an easy guide if you're curious), many of the ideas that creator Akira Toriyama came up with have since become tropes used in every single shonen action series. Much like the "'Seinfeld' is unfunny" trope, a lot of what made "Dragon Ball" fresh and unique is just expected now.

Indeed, even if Toriyama wasn't the first one to do it, "Dragon Ball" popularized such tropes as having characters transform physically, having a small-brain, big-heart protagonist with spiky hair that eats a lot, rivalries, and of course, time jumps that age up the characters.

This last one is very important, as Toriyama's decision to age up Goku for "Dragon Ball Z" proved controversial behind the scenes, yet became a staple of shonen action anime for decades to come. This does many things for the story, like allowing for physical progression in the characters as they grow older and stronger, but also accelerates the worldbuilding by having something big happen that changes the status quo (like in "One Piece") — all while simply offering a fresh opportunity for merchandising with new character designs.

Still, these are cartoons, meaning the ages of the characters can be deceptive — after all, anime is notorious for having characters look very young when they actually are old. This is why we're here to offer a handy guide to Son Goku's age in every single "Dragon Ball" anime series.