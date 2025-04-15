The 10 Best Dragon Ball Character Deaths, Ranked

You wouldn't really include "Dragon Ball" in the same conversation with shows like "Game of Thrones" or "The Walking Dead." After all, the groundbreaking, legendary anime show (whose reputation is only matched by its quality) is very much a show for kids and teens. There are plenty of poop jokes, the villains are ridiculously cartoony (seriously, Majin Buu mostly turns people into chocolate and eats them), Son Goku is as childish a protagonist as they come, and there's also the fact that most of the character names are silly food puns.

Yet, there is one aspect where "Dragon Ball" not only has a big similarity with "Game of Thrones," it blows it out of the water — main character deaths. Remember when Sean Bean's Ned Stark died and audiences everywhere were shocked? That was basically a weekly occurrence for the 10 years the original "Dragon Ball" and "Dragon Ball Z" aired. Virtually every single member of the main cast (not just the villains, but the heroes, too) died horrible deaths. Yes, deaths, plural. In addition to silly gags and fight scenes that went on for weeks at a time, "Dragon Ball" is notorious for having characters like Goku himself die over and over again. Some deaths are spectacular and thrilling, some are hilariously silly, and some are as emotionally devastating as anything in the prestige TV canon.

With so many deaths in the "Dragon Ball" franchise, to even begin to narrow down any resemblance of a top 10 list is about as difficult as gaining the ability to summon the energy of every living being on Earth and gathering it to create a gigantic ball you use to blast away a demon that turns people into chocolate. Still, we're going to do our best and rank the 10 best character deaths in the "Dragon Ball" franchise.