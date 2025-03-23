When Does Dragon Ball Daima Take Place?

It's quite common for big, popular anime to get some sort of special release for notable anniversaries. "Digimon" did a series of films for its 15th anniversary and then another film for its 20th, and "Naruto" released special episodes for its 20th anniversary. So when it came time to celebrate 40 years of "Dragon Ball," arguably the single most influential and iconic manga and anime of the modern era, Toei Animation went all out.

Right before his tragic passing, "Dragon Ball" creator Akira Toriyama decided to collaborate with Toei on a new "Dragon Ball" anime to be released in time for the franchise's 40th anniversary. Reportedly, Toriyama ended up being much more involved in this show than he'd been with the anime for years, working out the story and the designs of what would become "Dragon Ball Daima," the single best thing the franchise has done in decades.

"Dragon Ball Daima" follows Son Goku and his friends as they get transformed into child-sized versions of themselves, forcing Goku to take a trip down to the Demon Realm to gather the Dragon Balls there in order to return to his adult form. Along the way, Goku goes on plenty of silly adventures, with a goofy and adventurous tone that echoes the earliest "Dragon Ball" arcs.

As part of the 40th anniversary celebration, "Dragon Ball Daima" feels like a true gift for the fans, finally giving Vegeta Super Saiyan 3 status and having Goku achieve Super Saiyan 4 again. At the same time, the show answered plenty of questions that fans have had for years, clarifying mysteries and retconning certain things.

If you haven't watched "Dragon Ball Daima" because it looks like a kids show, or because it looks silly and goofy, you're missing out on some spectacular "Dragon Ball." Assuming you haven't watched it (because otherwise ALL of this is answered extremely clearly and early in the show) and are wondering where "Daima" falls in the franchise's timeline, this guide is for you.