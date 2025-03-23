When Does Dragon Ball Daima Take Place?
It's quite common for big, popular anime to get some sort of special release for notable anniversaries. "Digimon" did a series of films for its 15th anniversary and then another film for its 20th, and "Naruto" released special episodes for its 20th anniversary. So when it came time to celebrate 40 years of "Dragon Ball," arguably the single most influential and iconic manga and anime of the modern era, Toei Animation went all out.
Right before his tragic passing, "Dragon Ball" creator Akira Toriyama decided to collaborate with Toei on a new "Dragon Ball" anime to be released in time for the franchise's 40th anniversary. Reportedly, Toriyama ended up being much more involved in this show than he'd been with the anime for years, working out the story and the designs of what would become "Dragon Ball Daima," the single best thing the franchise has done in decades.
"Dragon Ball Daima" follows Son Goku and his friends as they get transformed into child-sized versions of themselves, forcing Goku to take a trip down to the Demon Realm to gather the Dragon Balls there in order to return to his adult form. Along the way, Goku goes on plenty of silly adventures, with a goofy and adventurous tone that echoes the earliest "Dragon Ball" arcs.
As part of the 40th anniversary celebration, "Dragon Ball Daima" feels like a true gift for the fans, finally giving Vegeta Super Saiyan 3 status and having Goku achieve Super Saiyan 4 again. At the same time, the show answered plenty of questions that fans have had for years, clarifying mysteries and retconning certain things.
If you haven't watched "Dragon Ball Daima" because it looks like a kids show, or because it looks silly and goofy, you're missing out on some spectacular "Dragon Ball." Assuming you haven't watched it (because otherwise ALL of this is answered extremely clearly and early in the show) and are wondering where "Daima" falls in the franchise's timeline, this guide is for you.
The Dragon Ball: Daima timeline, explained
The first episode of "Dragon Ball Daima" literally begins with a recap of the events of both the original anime and "Dragon Ball Z," so if you still have no idea where in the timeline "Daima" takes place, you must have accidentally skipped that episode.
Indeed, the entire first episode is dedicated to recapping the Majin Buu Saga of "Dragon Ball Z," and making it extremely clear and not at all doubtful that "Daima" is taking place immediately following the defeat of Buu in "Dragon Ball Z" and before "Battle of Gods" and "Super."
This is for the best, as "Daima" is a much more self-contained story with the lowest stakes since the earliest arcs of "Dragon Ball." It would be weird to have the story take place in between arcs of "Dragon Ball Super" (to go from fighting actual gods to a silly fantasy adventure with poop jokes and Jackie Chan-inspired fights would be extreme tonal whiplash), so it makes sense to have it take place before the show went intergalactic.
It's truly amazing that "Dragon Ball" has never actually had a proper sequel. From "GT" to "Super" and now "Daima," every project since the end of "Dragon Ball Z" has taken place during the 10-year timeskip after Buu is defeated and before the epilogue to "Z," as that ending is just too perfect to mess with.
Is Dragon Ball Daima canon?
The short answer is yes, "Dragon Ball Daima" absolutely is canon. Truly, the only anime releases for the franchise that aren't canon are the many "Dragon Ball" movies and also seemingly "Dragon Ball GT," which didn't adapt an existing manga or have much involvement from creator Akira Toriyama.
But "Dragon Ball Daima" includes enough references to "GT" to make you question whether it is actually making that show canon. "Daima" even has Goku achieve Super Saiyan 4 form, a transformation introduced in "Dragon Ball GT" and never really featured again since.
That was the biggest gift to fans that "Daima" could have given them — to make every part of "Dragon Ball" belong, every part (more or less) canonical, and to embrace the entirety of the franchise to celebrate 40 years of influencing anime, manga, and pop culture. We don't know when or even if "Dragon Ball Super" is coming back, but if this is the last we ever see of Goku and his friends, the franchise went out on a high note.