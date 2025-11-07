10 Characters We Need To See In The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Given that "Super Mario Bros." is the best-selling video game franchise of all time, it shouldn't have been too surprising that 2023's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" joined the ranks as one of the highest-grossing films of all time shortly after its release. While some critics felt that Nintendo's big screen adventure thrived on being unsurprising, others felt it was an adequate start to Nintendo's promise of a cinematic universe revolving around their biggest characters. But for a cinematic universe to properly start... "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will have to over-deliver with its sequel.

In September 2025, the franchise's future in theaters was officially announced with a teaser for "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," with Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Keegan Michael-Key, and Jack Black all confirmed to be reprising their roles as Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, Toad, and Bowser, respectively. However, Nintendo has yet to reveal who else will be joining the cast, which has already gotten avid "Mario" fans speculating on who may or may not appear.

Even casual fans know that the "Super Mario Bros." franchise is bountiful in characters that fans would love to see hit the big screen. Though it might be easy to predict we'll see a lot of faces from the "Super Mario Galaxy" games, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" was broad in its depiction of the "Mario" universe and the many games in it.

Here are all the characters we need to see in the "Super Mario Galaxy Movie," coming to theaters in April 2026.