Years Before The Penguin, Cristin Milioti Appeared In Another HBO Crime Drama

Back when Cristin Milioti got her breakout TV role on "How I Met Your Mother," little about her performance screamed "mob boss." Milioti's character was pleasant, unthreatening, and very much not the sort of woman to commit multiple mass-homicides. With Trudy (AKA the Mother) as Milioti's main claim to fame, most fans of "The Penguin" found her dark character, Sofia Falcone, a pleasant surprise. Milioti's performance as the tightly-wound, rarely-blinking mafia menace was riveting, something we didn't know Milioti had in her.

But for hardcore fans of "The Sopranos," it wasn't that surprising. Before Milioti played the troubled daughter of an infamous crime boss on "The Penguin," she was playing Catherine Sacrimoni, the troubled daughter of crime boss Johnny Sack. It wasn't a major role, but she was still given more of a presence than you'd expect.

Throughout season 6, Milioti's Catherine is presented as the odd one out in her family. She rarely seems all that happy to be in the room, and at one point, she snaps at the family for only ever talking about food. (And after six seasons of these characters talking constantly about pasta and gabagool, someone had to say it!) She seems to be the Meadow Soprano of the Sacrimoni family, the one who is mostly disillusioned with their crime-funded lifestyle and wants to start her own thing outside it. Despite all this, Catherine is still sad to see her father succumb to lung cancer in the final season. Milioti may not have been the main focus in Sack's death scene, but her performance in it made clear that she was going to be a star.