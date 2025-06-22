Will Bee Movie 2 Ever Happen? Everything Jerry Seinfeld Has Said About The Sequel

Seinfeld recently took to Instagram to share a photo taken by Spike Feresten, one of his "Bee Movie" co-writers. The image showed a bee sitting on a tennis ball Feresten was playing with. While Seinfeld might be on the lookout for any cosmic signs, or Hollywood contracts, relating to bees, this one was particularly pertinent: A key scene in the original "Bee Movie" saw Barry clinging to a tennis ball for dear life after he landed on it in the middle of a game. Seinfeld captioned the image "Clearly a sign" and proposed a live-action sequel. (Jokingly, but you never know in Hollywood. This is the same guy who made a Pop-Tarts movie, after all.)

This isn't the first time Seinfeld has addressed the possibility of a "Bee Movie" sequel. In a 2016 Reddit AMA, Seinfeld was asked about whether he would star in a "Bee Movie 2." In his response, Seinfeld claimed he "considered it this spring for a solid six hours," before revealing:

"I actually did consider it, but then I realized it would make Bee Movie 1 less iconic. But my kids want me to do it, a lot of people want me to do it. A lot of people that don't know what animation is want me to do it. If you have any idea what animation is, you'd never do it."

Apparently Seinfeld wasn't that reluctant. Less than two months later, he shared a tweet asking whether there was "any interest" in "Bee Movie 2." The responses sent one clear message: Bring back the bees. We'll see if he actually listens.