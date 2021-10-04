Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes For The 'Uncomfortable Sexual Aspect' Of Bee Movie

Obviously having seen the plethora of memes or Tumblr threads dedicated to analyzing just what in the fresh hell was going on in "Bee Movie," Seinfeld acknowledged and apologized for the weirdness, saying:

"I apologize for what seems to be a certain uncomfortable subtle sexual aspect of 'The Bee Movie,' which really was not intentional. But after it came out, I realized, 'This is really not appropriate for children.' Because the bee seems to have a thing for the girl. We don't really want to pursue that as an idea in children's entertainment."

Considering Vanessa's boyfriend Ken (Patrick Warburton) is painted as a villain for having justifiable concerns about how intimately close the friendship between Barry and Vanessa has become, it's impossible not to view this as a movie totally down with interspecies romance.

That said, on the film's 10th anniversary, director Steve Hickner said in an interview with The New Statesman that Barry and Vanessa were "Never going to be sexual or anything like that, It was purely this friendship ... maybe in Barry's mind he thought ... but it was never going to be that."

Barry Marder, a "Bee Movie" script writer, acknowledged that the film's concept is "kind of weird to begin with," and writer Spike Feresten noted that audiences are either "entertained or repulsed" by the storyline. Feresten went on to clarify that the film doesn't actually contain an "interspecies love affair," and that the film is not encouraging that behavior for young viewers.

Unfortunately, this is a prime example of intent vs. impact, my good dudes.