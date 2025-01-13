How Jerry Seinfeld Tricked Chris Rock Into Starring In Bee Movie

Jerry Seinfeld's crowning achievement was not his '90s sitcom "Seinfeld," but his 2007 animated comedy film "Bee Movie," which tells the groundbreaking story of a talking honeybee who somehow seduces a human woman. Seinfeld's second-best achievement was when he tricked comedian Chris Rock into playing a mosquito named Mooseblood in that same film; it was a role that Rock didn't seem too interested in, at least if Rock's words in a 2007 interview are to be believed.

"He told me what it was, but he actually told me [Director Steven] Spielberg was going to be in it and when I get there, there is no Spielberg," Rock explained. "So, he kind of owes me. I don't know how. I'm just gonna hold on to that chip and just figure out when I get to cash it in."

Of course, Chris Rock was just one of many celebrities who were inexplicably involved in "Bee Movie." Joining him on the film's roster were Ray Liotta and Sting playing themselves, John Goodman playing the sleazeball layer, Oprah Winfrey as Judge Bumbleton, and Patrick Warburton as the guy who gets cuckolded by a bee. It was a wild, star-studded movie, one that certainly didn't harm Chris Rock's career trajectory. It also wouldn't be the last time Seinfeld led something this silly.

"'Bee Movie' is pretty good," Rock said in that same interview. "It's like a little better than 'Shrek.'"