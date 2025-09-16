Danny DeVito Played A Wild Prank On His It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Crew

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Danny DeVito once came close to calling his lawyer after receiving a fake script for an episode that would have seen his character, Frank, get sent to jail — and let's just say bad things happen from there (seriously, it's grotesque and full of sexual assault). The actor was angered by what he read and refused to shoot the episode, but when he got to the last line of the script he discovered it was an April's Fool prank. Rather than let this slide, DeVito got revenge by staging an elaborate prank of his own.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, DeVito revealed that he convinced a hotel worker to put his colleagues in a small single room full of cots when they checked in prior to attending an event. Of course, the folks at FX had really arranged for them to have their own individual rooms, but the hotel employee was more than happy to accommodate DeVito's request.

"The guy did it and he played it to the hilt. They were all in the room, and I was in a closet with a bottle of tequila and glasses watching them react to the fact that this guy is telling them there's no room in this hotel and this is the room that FX booked for them and they all had to sleep together on cots. Rob [Mac] got on the phone. He was going to call the big shots, and then I came out of the closet. I had 'em good."

If these stories tell us anything, it's that the "It's Always Sunny" folks are willing to go the extra mile to get the one-up on each other. That said, it cannot be overstated how annoyed DeVito was after receiving the fake script and believing it was real.