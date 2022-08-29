A Fake It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Script Had Danny DeVito Dialing His Lawyer

Through 15 seasons, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has proven time and again that its cast and writers are willing to go just about anywhere for a laugh. Every member of the main cast — Rob McElhenney (Mac), Charlie Day (Charlie), Glenn Howerton (Dennis), Kaitlin Olson (Sweet Dee) and Danny DeVito (Frank) — has been shorn of their dignity multiple times. The sheer fearlessness of "Always Sunny" keeps viewers coming back, and leaves the show open to disgusting new opportunities.

It's this sense that there isn't a line the show is willing to cross that allowed the other cast members to pull a rather elaborate prank on DeVito. The veteran actor appears to be having the time of his life as part of this lunatic ensemble, and has hurtled himself into many an unflattering situation. But every man has his limits, and his collaborators found his red line when they presented him with a fake script.