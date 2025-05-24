The Only It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Episode Danny DeVito Refused To Shoot

Danny DeVito's Frank Reynolds in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" often feels like a horrifying social experiment about how low, gross, and distasteful a man can get. Every time a new episode comes out, you just never know how deep he'll get into the depths of depravity, decadence, and deviance since Frank's standards of life are constantly sinking. There are hardly any boundaries that Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Dee's (Kaitlin Olson) father hasn't crossed yet in one way or another.

Whether it's hanging out naked in the sewers with his reading-impaired buddy Charlie (Charlie Day) in search of stuff, promoting firearms on the news while disgustingly eating a sandwich, or munching on a giant ham that's been soaked in rum all day long on a chemically toxic beach site, there's virtually nothing that strikes Frank as too out-there. And DeVito has been a great sport ever since he joined the gang for their assorted shenanigans in 2006. Clearly, he finds it thrilling and hilarious to play such a devious, eccentric, and morally bankrupt character, giving it his all every time.

You'd think there's nothing the actor would say no to at this point. However, there was one instance many years ago when even DeVito had to put his foot down and object to a script he was given by the guys behind the long-running live-action comedy series.

