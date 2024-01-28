The Real Man That Inspired Some Of Frank's Weirdest It's Always Sunny Moments

The main characters of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are so outrageous they seem like they couldn't possibly be based in real life, and Frank is perhaps the strangest of them all. Portrayed by the incomparable Danny DeVito, Dennis and Dee's millionaire father chooses to move into their friend Charlie's tiny apartment and leave his upper-class lifestyle behind.

"He's got the Midas touch, but he misses living in squalor," DeVito explained in an interview with The New York Times. "The one line that got me hooked to do the show was that I had a scene with Charlie Day, and I say [...] 'Let me come and live with you, man. I miss living in this Bohemian style.'"

Frank develops several new bohemian quirks, like a "toe knife" he uses to dig the scum out of his toenails, a habit of eating cat food before bed, and a penchant for a healthy game of Night Crawlers. He is responsible for some of the most unforgettable moments of the series, from his short-lived wrestling career as the Trash Man to bursting out of a leather couch. "So far, there's nothing they've come up with in their addled brains that I've refused," DeVito told Entertainment Weekly. "I've been slimed, I've fallen out of windows, I've climbed out of couches naked, I've done all kinds of things."

He might seem like a one-of-a-kind character, but the quirky curmudgeon is actually based off of a real-life person. Scott Marder, a longtime writer-producer for "Sunny," has found a lot of inspiration for Frank in his own father, who bore the nickname Hockey.