How It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Used Pretty Woman For Comedic Fuel

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has pushed the boundaries of comedy many times over the years. Some controversial episodes featured blackface, others included homophobic slurs, and one included an homage to the beloved 1990 rom-com, "Pretty Woman." The film is fondly remembered as one of Julia Roberts' breakout roles following "Mystic Pizza" and "Steel Magnolias." It is lauded as a romantic rags-to-riches fairytale, a modern Cinderella if you will — but the "Sunny" creators had a slightly different take on the premise.

Series co-creator and showrunner Rob McElhenney has played the karate-loving Mac for all 16 seasons of the series, but he also plays a large part in the show's writing process. He and his fellow co-creators were inspired by the '90s blockbuster while flipping channels and decided to let it shape one of the plotlines in the season 7 premiere.

"[W]e were watching 'Pretty Woman' recently when it was on TV," he recalled in an interview with Time Out. "You know, people think our show is offensive. To me, a movie like that is offensive. Even though I loved it, I still felt like, 'Wow, what a misrepresentation of what that would be like.' To find a prostitute and to marry her, would she look and act like Julia Roberts? A real prostitute? [...] So, we decided to go down that road and see what would that really be like. To me, it's a more fair representation. That's our first episode."

The inspiration to create a more "realistic representation" of the premise behind "Pretty Woman" was the catalyst for one of the funniest "Sunny" episodes of all time.