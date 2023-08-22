Making It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Chardee MacDennis Episode Was Miserable

Chardee MacDennis might be the game of games, but making this unforgettable episode did not feel like a game to "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" creator and star Rob McElhenney. He and his fellow castmates have a lot of fun shooting the series, but not every day at the office is fun for everyone. His wife and co-star Kaitlin Olson really enjoyed shooting their aggressive gameplay, but that might have something to do with why McElhenney wasn't having such a good time. Olson has kissed their co-star Charlie Day on the show, but this season 7 episode was still the most painful for McElhenney to shoot. Chardee MacDennis is one of the most memorable parts of the entire show, but the shoot itself is something McElhenney wishes he could forget.

The inspiration for the board game came from the idea to do the show's very first bottle episode. Even though Paddy's Pub acts as home base for the gang year after year, their harebrained schemes often take them into the outside world — but not this time.

"We talked about doing a whole episode that takes place in the bar this year because we've never really done an episode where the whole thing just takes place in the bar," explained co-creator and star Glenn Howerton in a 2011 interview with Collider. "So, yeah, we actually have an episode where it's kind of a rainy day and our characters don't know what the hell to do with the day and they're kinda bored and our characters end up busting out this game that they invented years and years ago named Chardee MacDennis."

The rules of the game are complex, and most of the competition is punctuated by screaming, aggression, and verbal abuse. Howerton said the episode was "pretty fun," but not all of his castmates agreed.