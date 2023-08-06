Charlie Day Tried To Get Out Of Kissing Kaitlin Olson In It's Always Sunny Season 10

The cast of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" have been working together for years. Half of the members of this tight-knit group are married to each other, but these boundary-pushing comedians have no qualms about their characters sleeping with people that aren't played by their spouses. However, things did get a little strange while shooting Dee and Charlie's romantic tryst in season 10. Kaitlin Olson, who plays Dee Reynolds, has been married to showrunner and co-star Rob McElhenney for over a decade. His co-creator and co-star Charlie Day is married to Mary Elizabeth Ellis, who plays the object of his character's affection, The Waitress. It was an awkward day on set, but the person who felt the most uncomfortable with the scene might surprise fans.

The scene was actually thought up by McElhenney, Olson's husband of several years at the time, he confirmed to Conan. "We've been married a long time," the showrunner joked. "Gotta spice things up." Even though McElhenney was the one who advocated for the scene, Day was still nervous to kiss his wife. "Charlie found it way more uncomfortable than I did," the "Mythic Quest" star revealed.

Day found it so uncomfortable, in fact, that he tried to avoid kissing Olson altogether. "I tried to get out of it. I was like we don't have to see — we can cut out just before and it can all be implied," the "Fool's Paradise" director recalled. "And they were like, 'Well, don't wimp out, you gotta do it.'"

Of course, Day didn't wimp out — but he wouldn't go quite as far as his co-creators wanted him to.