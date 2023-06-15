After 16 Seasons, All Of The Sunny Gang's Spouses Have Appeared

Season 16 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is here, and in addition to bringing back some plot threads from earlier seasons like Charlie's sisters and the extra rooms in his apartment, the series is also finally completing a tradition started long ago by having the gang's spouses appear.

In the third episode of the new season, "The Gang Gets Cursed," Danny DeVito's wife of many years, Rhea Perlman, appears as one of Dee's (Kaitlin Olson) neighbors. The two have apparently had beef for some time and we just never got to see her. But in this episode, Dee finally pushes her poor neighbor, Bertha Fussy, just a hair too far and gets herself cursed. Perlman and DeVito don't ever cross paths in the episode, but just seeing Perlman on one of the "Sunny" sets feels like some kind of grand prophecy come true. She even gets to hold a (very vulgar) trophy!

Perlman is the last of the "It's Always Sunny" spouses to appear on the show, and there's always the chance that she could appear again, making Dee as miserable as Dee makes everyone else. How fun would it be for her to meet Frank (DeVito)? Either way, let's look back at all of the fabulous spousal appearances on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," going all the way back to the very first episode... sorta.