The It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Moment That Defined Frank For Danny DeVito

When one returns to season 2 of "Always Sunny" after watching the later seasons, it's clear that early seasons Frank is not quite the Frank we've come to know and love. He's still a menace, of course, but he's not quite as much of a grimy, amoral agent of chaos as he is today. Season 2 Frank still dresses reasonably well, makes attempts to be a father figure to Dennis and Dee, and has a decent handle on reality. By season 16, Frank is evicting his daughter for a quick buck, peeing on fire hydrants like a dog, and using anal beads to drunkenly con his way through a chess tournament. This level of depravity wasn't built in a day.

When Danny DeVito was asked about Frank's character regression on the Always Sunny podcast, he explained how the character's decline was set up in his first very first episode on the show. From the moment Frank asked Charlie to let him move into his apartment, Frank's character arc was set in stone. "I describe it to [Charlie] in that scene where I say I want to live in squalor," DeVito said. "And so I felt that the direction that Frank was going was more and more extreme. And I always used to say to you, 'Push the envelope, let's do more outrageous things.'"

The actual words Frank says to Charlie in that scene are, "I used to live like this in squalor and filth, always trying to get over on people, scamming my way through situations ... I wanna live like you again, Charlie. I wanna be pathetic and desperate and ugly and hopeless." Nearly seventeen years later, we can safely say Frank's gotten his wish.