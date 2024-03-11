The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 - Release Date, Voice Cast, And More Info

The first "Super Mario Bros. Movie" ended with the Mario brothers saving both the Mushroom Kingdom and the world before concluding with an intriguing last-minute tease for Yoshi the dinosaur (in the style of the infamous 1998 "Godzilla" movie, oddly enough). That would make for a simple and perhaps to-be-expected sequel with a fun little adventure featuring Yoshi and Mario.

But then there's Miyamoto's comments. Together with the release date announcement, Miyamoto said the intention is to broaden Mario's world further. Granted, Yoshi could easily do the trick, but what if there's more? After all, the wording doesn't specify Mario is the star or even the focus.

In 2021 it was announced that Illumination and Nintendo would be partnering on more than just Mario movies. We know there's also a live-action "Legend of Zelda" movie directed by Wes Ball in the works, so it's clear Nintendo is now in the business of bringing its characters to the screen. As for the next Mario movie, there have been rumors and jokes since before the first film premiered about Nintendo creating its own cinematic universe, slowly building it out, and then introducing different franchises until we eventually get the company's take on "The Avengers" — a "Super Smash Bros." movie.

"Super Smash Bros." is a fighting game that brings together all sorts of Nintendo characters, from Mario to Kirby, Link, and even Pokémon and Star Fox. What if the next "Super Mario Bros." movie is actually more of a Nintendo movie and sees the introduction of a character from another franchise into the Mario universe? Now that would be thrilling.