A New Marvel Crossover Brings The Fantastic Four And A Beloved '90s Cartoon Together

Marvel Comics is no stranger to crossovers with other famous franchises: Godzilla has fought the Avengers, the X-Men have crossed paths with the Enterprise crew from "Star Trek," and Marvel's heroes have even come face-to-face with their distinguished competition.

The latest crossover has combined the Fantastic Four with a beloved Disney cartoon: 1994's "Gargoyles," in a story written by "Gargoyles" co-creator Greg Weisman. "Gargoyles" was set in a world where Gargoyles are not mere statues, but living, breathing, winged humanoids, a species that developed in parallel to humanity but in modern day is near extinct. The lead characters are the Manhattan Clan, a group of gargoyles who safeguard modern (well, '90s) New York.

The set-up of the series is a tad complex, but the opening narration by lead gargoyle Goliath (Keith David) gives the gist pretty well:

"One thousand years ago, superstition and the sword ruled. It was a time of darkness. It was a world of fear. It was the age of gargoyles. Stone by day, warriors by night, we were betrayed by the humans we had sworn to protect, frozen in stone by a magic spell for a thousand years. Now, here in Manhattan, the spell is broken, and we live again!"

Drawn by Enid Balam, "Fantastic Four/Gargoyles" #1 sees the FF team up with the Manhattan Clan to fight their adversary Diablo, an alchemist from ancient Spain. Like the gargoyles, Diablo is a holdover from the ancient world who is now in the modern one. He seeks eternal life, and he thinks the gargoyles hold the alchemic secret to unlocking it.

The first issue was published by Marvel. A second issue also written by Weisman, "Gargoyles x Fantastic Four" #1, is being published by current "Gargoyles" publisher Dynamite and is out in November.