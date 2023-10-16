Live-Action Gargoyles Series Coming To Disney+ From Horror Master James Wan

After more than 25 years of fans begging for some sort of revival or reboot, "Gargoyles" is making a comeback.Disney is bringing the classic animated TV series back in live-action this time! Not only that, but two true modern masters of horror are heading up the new show, with James Wan ("The Conjuring," "Saw") and Gary Dauberman ("It," "Annabelle Comes Home") teaming up to bring the beloved characters to life for the streaming era.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new live-action "Gargoyles" TV show is currently in the works for Disney+. Dauberman will be rather busy, as he's set to write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner of the series. Wan is on board as an executive producer, via is Atomic Monster production company, alongside Michael Clear. No word yet on how soon the series could get up and running, nor is there any word on potential casting. But with the Screen Actors Guild strike still going on, it may be a minute before we hear anything on that front.

"Gargoyles" originally ran for three seasons from 1994 to 1997. Though popular in its day, it has amassed a huge, loyal following in the decades since it has been off the air. For those who may need a refresher, the synopsis for the show reads as follows: