Live-Action Gargoyles Series Coming To Disney+ From Horror Master James Wan
After more than 25 years of fans begging for some sort of revival or reboot, "Gargoyles" is making a comeback.Disney is bringing the classic animated TV series back in live-action this time! Not only that, but two true modern masters of horror are heading up the new show, with James Wan ("The Conjuring," "Saw") and Gary Dauberman ("It," "Annabelle Comes Home") teaming up to bring the beloved characters to life for the streaming era.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new live-action "Gargoyles" TV show is currently in the works for Disney+. Dauberman will be rather busy, as he's set to write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner of the series. Wan is on board as an executive producer, via is Atomic Monster production company, alongside Michael Clear. No word yet on how soon the series could get up and running, nor is there any word on potential casting. But with the Screen Actors Guild strike still going on, it may be a minute before we hear anything on that front.
"Gargoyles" originally ran for three seasons from 1994 to 1997. Though popular in its day, it has amassed a huge, loyal following in the decades since it has been off the air. For those who may need a refresher, the synopsis for the show reads as follows:
In Scotland, 994 A.D. Goliath and his clan of gargoyles are sworn to defend a medieval castle. Goliath has been tricked by humans and discovers that his entire clan has been destroyed. He and the remaining gargoyles are cursed to sleep for 1000 years. Billionaire David Xanatos buys the castle and moves it to New York City, making it his headquarters. When the castle is attacked the gargoyles are awakened and discovered by detectives Elisa Maza and David Xanatos. The gargoyles try to go unnoticed while battling both old and new enemies.
Better late than never
Rumors have circulated time and time again for years that Disney was going to bring back "Gargoyles" in some way, shape, or form. To date, all we've had are some comic books, for the most part, and an impressive toy line from NECA. There were rumors that Jordan Peele, of "Get Out" fame, wanted to direct a movie based on the show a little while ago, but nothing ever materialized. But it's nice to see another modern horror master get something going. After all, as the man beyond the "Saw" and "Insidious" franchises, as well as The Conjuring Universe, Wan has quite a bit of pull in Hollywood these days.
Meanwhile, Dauberman has been quite successful in his own right. As a writer, he's penned massive hits such as "Annabelle," "The Nun," and perhaps most importantly, "It" and "It Chapter Two." The former remains the highest-grossing horror movie of all time. As a director, Dauberman was at the helm for "Annabelle Comes Home" and is also behind the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's "Salem's Lot," which has been delayed several times. Be that as it may, Dauberman now has a new project to keep himself busy with.
Wan was already in bed with Disney, as he's also developing a "King Kong" TV series for Disney+. At the same time, his company Atomic Monster is getting ready to merge with horror hit-maker Blumhouse. He's a busy man, but not too busy to answer the prayers of a great many '90s kids out there, it seems.
While we wait for the show to arrive, you can stream the original "Gargoyles" series now on Disney+.