A King Kong Series Is In The Works At Disney+, From James Wan's Atomic Monster And Disney Branded Television

A new spin on an old classic is in the works at Disney+. According to Variety, the streamer is in the process of developing a live-action King Kong series. While differing rights to "King Kong" stories have resulted in several on-screen versions over the years, including the Legendary-Warner Bros. MonsterVerse saga, the latest iteration is going back to the source material. It will reportedly be based on the original story by Merian C. Cooper, plus more modern "King Kong" novelizations by Joe DeVito, which were made in conjunction with Cooper's estate.

Most interestingly, the new project already has some great talent on board behind the camera. Horror director James Wan ("Insidious," "The Conjuring") will executive produce through his company Atomic Monster, with Michael Clear and Rob Hackett also on board as EPs. The show will be written and executive produced by Stephany Folsom, who recently developed the '80s teen sci-fi comics "Paper Girls" for Prime Video. Folsom is also a producer on "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," and co-wrote "Toy Story 4." Disney Branded Television will produce as well.