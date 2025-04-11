Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe Will Pit The King Of Monsters Against Superheroes & Villains

It's a pretty great time to be a "Godzilla" fan. For one thing, we have the MonsterVerse, which is giving us everything from "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" on Apple TV+ to movies like "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." (That movie is getting a sequel, by the way, which is in production as we speak.)

Advertisement

That is to say nothing of 2023's "Godzilla Minus One," which ranks as one of the most acclaimed movies in the 70-year history of the franchise. Director Takashi Yamazaki is currently working on a follow-up to "Minus One" as well. There is much to look forward to. But until those movies arrive, this epic comic book crossover will have to do. Speaking about the book, Duggan had this to say:

"Godzilla was as important to me as Marvel Comics growing up. My father enjoyed watching baseball on TV, and I would root for rain outs so the NYC stations would run a Godzilla movie. When I discovered that Godzilla had appeared in the Marvel Universe, I obsessively collected every issue. I can't believe how lucky I am to be contributing to the tradition of Godzilla rampaging in the Marvel Universe. This is the very biggest event of the summer, and everyone is getting in on the action. Javier Garrón is doing the very best work of his career, and this will be an immortal comic book. Get ready to run for your life this July!"

Advertisement

"It is—excuse the pun—a monstrous opportunity to team up again with Gerry, not only one of the best writers in comics but the only person who could do justice to this story with his bold, wild, extremely funny and epic scripting," Garrón added. "Letting none other than the King of the Monsters loose in the Marvel Universe means a lot to me and it's all a creator could ask for in a comic. The sheer scale! The cast — everybody! The destruction — everything! It's a no-holds-barred conflict, and I'm having the time of my life wreaking havoc with Gerry and the rest of the team."

"Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe" #1 hits shelves on July 16, 2025.