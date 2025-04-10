Marvel Preview: It's A Clash Of The Atomic Titans In Godzilla Vs Hulk #1 [Exclusive]
It's not just the Xenomorphs who are entering the Marvel Universe and clashing with its superheroes. Alongside the almost-finished "Aliens Vs Avengers" series, Marvel is now putting out a six-issue "Godzilla vs Marvel" meta-series. Each issue jumps ahead a decade and pits Big G against a different A-List Marvel hero.
The first issue, set in the 1960s, was "Godzilla vs Fantastic Four" #1. Naturally, it was Marvel's first family who got the first swing at the bat. The second issue will be "Godzilla vs Hulk" #1, written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Giuseppe Camuncoli, and set in the 1970s. Marvel has shared an exclusive preview of the book with /Film.
"Godzilla vs the Hulk" is the most obvious pair-up, because they're both monsters representing the atomic bomb. The original 1954 "Gojira" channeled Japan's still recent cultural memory of the U.S. unleashing the atomic bomb on Hiroshima & Nagasaki. Lots of the classic Marvel heroes got their powers from radiation, but the Hulk is the most obvious one. Dr. Bruce Banner was working on a "Gamma bomb," and when caught in its blast, became a force of pure destruction.
Why does Hulk get the 1970s? "The Incredible Hulk" TV series starring Bill Bixby premiered in 1977, and that show turned the Hulk into a pop-culture staple. Hulk was also the second hero of the Marvel universe to debut (in 1962's "Incredible Hulk" #1), so he once again succeeds the Fantastic Four.
See the cover for "Godzilla vs Hulk" #1, drawn by Camuncoli, below:
Can the Hulk take the crown from the King of the Monsters?
The synopsis for "Godzilla vs Hulk" #1 reveals that, in this world, General Thaddeus Ross (in another world, you know him as the Red Hulk) leads an anti-Kaiju task force. This organization is not called Monarch like the recent "MonsterVerse" films, but instead (what else?) Thunderbolts. The full synopsis reads:
"General Ross has no tolerance for monsters in any form. With the Thunderbolts, his anti-kaiju taskforce, he's taken down or imprisoned the biggest and baddest monsters on the planet: Fin Fang Foom, Mothra, Kumonga, even the Hulk. Now all that's left is his biggest hunt of all ... GODZILLA. But the Thunderbolts' efforts to bring their last monster to heel may just result in the most destructive battle royale to ever rock the earth. It's time to figure out who's really the strongest there is! ROUND TWO IN A SERIES OF SIX ONE-SHOT THROWDOWNS!"
In these pages Godzilla is drawn like the one from the 1970s movies, with lumbering and upright posture, big eyes, and a thinner neck. As for "Dr. Demonicus," he may be having even you Marvel die-hards drawing a blank. That's because he originates from the 1970s Marvel comic: "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" (published with licensing permission from Toho). If there was ever a time to bring the Doctor back, it was alongside Godzilla.
"Godzilla vs Hulk" #1 is scheduled for print and digital release on April 16, 2025.