Marvel Preview: It's A Clash Of The Atomic Titans In Godzilla Vs Hulk #1 [Exclusive]

It's not just the Xenomorphs who are entering the Marvel Universe and clashing with its superheroes. Alongside the almost-finished "Aliens Vs Avengers" series, Marvel is now putting out a six-issue "Godzilla vs Marvel" meta-series. Each issue jumps ahead a decade and pits Big G against a different A-List Marvel hero.

The first issue, set in the 1960s, was "Godzilla vs Fantastic Four" #1. Naturally, it was Marvel's first family who got the first swing at the bat. The second issue will be "Godzilla vs Hulk" #1, written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Giuseppe Camuncoli, and set in the 1970s. Marvel has shared an exclusive preview of the book with /Film.

"Godzilla vs the Hulk" is the most obvious pair-up, because they're both monsters representing the atomic bomb. The original 1954 "Gojira" channeled Japan's still recent cultural memory of the U.S. unleashing the atomic bomb on Hiroshima & Nagasaki. Lots of the classic Marvel heroes got their powers from radiation, but the Hulk is the most obvious one. Dr. Bruce Banner was working on a "Gamma bomb," and when caught in its blast, became a force of pure destruction.

Why does Hulk get the 1970s? "The Incredible Hulk" TV series starring Bill Bixby premiered in 1977, and that show turned the Hulk into a pop-culture staple. Hulk was also the second hero of the Marvel universe to debut (in 1962's "Incredible Hulk" #1), so he once again succeeds the Fantastic Four.

See the cover for "Godzilla vs Hulk" #1, drawn by Camuncoli, below: