One Marvel Being Trumps The Xenomorphs, According To Aliens Vs Avengers #1

The first teaser for 1992's "Alien 3" suggested the film would be about the parasitic Xenomorphs invading Earth: "On Earth, everyone can hear you scream!" declared the narrator. Of course, the released film was nothing like that and 32 years later, the Xenomorphs haven't set foot on Earth outside of the "Alien vs Predator" films.

Noah Hawley's TV series "Alien: Earth," premiering in 2025, dropped its first teaser showing the Earth from orbit reflected in a Xenomorph's head. Since the series is a prequel, though, the outbreak feels contained before it's even begun.

If you want a look at what a Xeno-invasion of our homeworld would look like, have no fear, "Aliens Vs Avengers" is here. This comic, which published its first issue on August 28, is way better than a franchise crossover needs to be. But I expect nothing less from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Esad Ribic (the pair previously killed the Marvel universe, then resurrected it, in 2015's "Secret Wars").

"Aliens Vs Avengers" takes place in an alternate timeline, so no fretting about canon. The Shi'ar, one of the foremost alien empires in the Marvel Universe, are experimenting with Xenomorphs as weapons and soon drop payloads of them across Earth. The world, even Marvel's mightiest figures like Apocalypse, fall to the horde.

Years later, what remains of humanity lives in one city. Some of the only heroes left are Carol Danvers, Bruce Banner, Miles Morales (now partnered with the Venom symbiote), and Valeria Richards (daughter of Sue and Reed).

The comic's final sequence features a facehugger attacking Miles. When the Hulk and Captain Marvel declare him a lost cause like the others, the Venom symbiote bonds with the parasite to remove it from Miles' face. "Parasite co-opts parasite. Symbiote seemingly trumps Xenomorph." Do the heroes have a new weapon? Maybe not, because once Miles and Venom are rejoined, the Spider-Man still says, "We've gotta get the hell off this planet." Cue the "To be continued..."