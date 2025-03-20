Godzilla Vs. Fantastic Four Pits The King Of The Monsters Against Marvel's First Family [Exclusive Preview]
From 1977 to 1979, Marvel Comics published a 24-issue comic series called "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." This series integrated Big G into the Marvel Universe, however temporarily — and now he's back.
Marvel will be launching a new series of six one-shots, collectively called "Godzilla vs. the Marvel Universe" (out as a full volume in September). Each issue will feature a different writer-artist team, pit Godzilla against a different Marvel hero, and be set in a different era for Marvel Comics. The full list, in release order, is as follows:
-
"Godzilla vs The Fantastic Four" #1, set in the 1960s
-
"Godzilla vs The Hulk" #1, set in the 1970s
-
"Godzilla vs Spider-Man" #1, set in the 1980s
-
"Godzilla vs The X-Men" #1, set in the 1990s
-
"Godzilla vs The Avengers" #1, set in the 2000s
-
"Godzilla vs Thor" #1, set in the 2020s/"present day."
The decades chosen are meant to highlight a famous time for a character. The 1980s was when Spider-Man wore his black suit, and the 1990s were the height of X-Mania. Thor being the last one means that Godzilla will be battling the Thunder God from the ongoing "Immortal Thor," which has some similar environmental themes to those that are baked into Godzilla.
Marvel has shared an exclusive preview of "Godzilla vs The Fantastic Four" #1 with /Film. The issue is written by Ryan North (writer of the current "Fantastic Four" comic) and drawn by John Romita Jr. Check out the cover by Adam Kubert, showing the Four narrowly dodging Godzilla's atomic breath, below:
This Summer, Godzilla and the Marvel Universe go to war
The preview pages for the issue get right into the action. You wanted Godzilla vs. the Fantastic Four, and that's what you get. The first page offers some context: Godzilla awoke in Tokyo and rampaged there, as he usually does. Now, he's come to New York City, so its Fantastic guardians must defend it. When the Four arrive in their Fantasticar, Godzilla is already targeting the Statue of Liberty.
However, while the preview pages end mid-brawl, it seems this battle may turn into an alliance. According to the issue synopsis, the Fantastic Four's planet-eating villain Galactus (soon to debut in the MCU) will be making an appearance. He has a new herald with him, one that Godzilla knows well:
"This issue, witness a threat never before seen as KING GHIDORAH descends upon the Earth with the POWER COSMIC as GALACTUS' newest HERALD! Can the FANTASTIC FOUR stop him from destroying New York along with the rest of the planet? It's a CITY SMASHING SPECTACULAR as GODZILLA with the help of the SILVER SURFER join forces to stop the world from certain annihilation! A must for MARVEL and GODZILLA FANS!"
Ghidorah is one of Toho's most famous and terrifying monsters next to Godzilla himself. The recent American-made Godzilla pictures, such as 2019's "King of the Monsters" and 2021's "Godzilla vs Kong," brought the three-headed dragon back onto movie screens. But Ghidorah might be in for a lesson that four heads are better than three.
"Godzilla vs The Fantastic Four" #1 is scheduled for print and digital release on March 26, 2025.