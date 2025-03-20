Godzilla Vs. Fantastic Four Pits The King Of The Monsters Against Marvel's First Family [Exclusive Preview]

From 1977 to 1979, Marvel Comics published a 24-issue comic series called "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." This series integrated Big G into the Marvel Universe, however temporarily — and now he's back.

Marvel will be launching a new series of six one-shots, collectively called "Godzilla vs. the Marvel Universe" (out as a full volume in September). Each issue will feature a different writer-artist team, pit Godzilla against a different Marvel hero, and be set in a different era for Marvel Comics. The full list, in release order, is as follows:

"Godzilla vs The Fantastic Four" #1, set in the 1960s

"Godzilla vs The Hulk" #1, set in the 1970s

"Godzilla vs Spider-Man" #1, set in the 1980s

"Godzilla vs The X-Men" #1, set in the 1990s

"Godzilla vs The Avengers" #1, set in the 2000s

"Godzilla vs Thor" #1, set in the 2020s/"present day."

The decades chosen are meant to highlight a famous time for a character. The 1980s was when Spider-Man wore his black suit, and the 1990s were the height of X-Mania. Thor being the last one means that Godzilla will be battling the Thunder God from the ongoing "Immortal Thor," which has some similar environmental themes to those that are baked into Godzilla.

Marvel has shared an exclusive preview of "Godzilla vs The Fantastic Four" #1 with /Film. The issue is written by Ryan North (writer of the current "Fantastic Four" comic) and drawn by John Romita Jr. Check out the cover by Adam Kubert, showing the Four narrowly dodging Godzilla's atomic breath, below: