Captain America Vs Batman: Who Is Stronger In Marvel & DC Crossover Comics?

Questions of "Could this character beat that character in a fight?" will never go out of fashion among comic book fans. In particular, hypothetical fistfights that cross the Marvel-DC divide have always proven popular, largely because there is so rarely an opportunity for these characters to actually face off against each other. This has left fans forever debating whether Superman or the Hulk is stronger (it's the Hulk), or whether the Flash or Quicksilver is faster (the Flash), or whether Batman could beat Captain America in a fight.

The Batman and Captain America mashup is particularly interesting because, even though the characters' abilities are not exactly alike, they seem to be almost perfectly matched. Batman has trained himself to reach peak physical condition. The Super Soldier Serum that turned Steve Rogers into Captain America pushed him to the peak of human capability, or potentially just beyond regular human capacities, depending on the writer. Batman is the world's greatest detective, possessing a fierce intelligence that also translates into extraordinary strategic and tactical capabilities. Captain America, however, was created during World War II, giving him hands-on experience in battlefield strategies and the incredible ability to improvise. Batman's utility belt is full of tricks and gadgets, but Captain America's heightened senses and Vibranium shield would provide a strong counter.

The fact that these two characters belong to different publishing companies means there has rarely been an opportunity for them to face off. Rarely, but not never.