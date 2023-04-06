James Gunn Says A Marvel And DC Crossover Has Been Discussed, But We're Not Holding Our Breath

We are well over 20 years into the superhero movie boom, with Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" ensuring in 2002 that this whole comic book movie thing was more than just a little fad. But with movies like "Avengers: Endgame" and Zack Snyder's "Justice League" in the rearview mirror, one might wonder: How much bigger can these movies get? A crossover between Marvel and DC would certainly get the job done. But as unlikely as that may seem DC Studios co-head James Gunn says that idea has actually been discussed.

Gunn is gearing up for the release of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which will end his tenure as a director at Marvel Studios in favor of heading up the future of the DC Universe, kicking off with "Superman: Legacy" in 2025. In a recent conversation with Empire, the filmmaker was asked about a possible Marvel/DC crossover, given that he kind of has a foot in both camps. Here's what Gunn had to say about it:

"I'm certain that's more likely now that I'm in charge [at DC]. Who knows? That's many years away, though. I think we have to establish what we're doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven't discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun."

I'll be the first to admit that sounds tentative at best. Maybe it's just Gunn shooting the s*** with Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige, given his new job at DC. Maybe it's more than that. Maybe it's even less than that. But Gunn is right that, given his relationships with both studios, this does seem more possible than ever before. Still, that isn't saying much.