Slugfest Trailer: New Roku Series From The Russo Brothers Chronicles The Rivalry Between Marvel And DC

You remember Quibi, don't you? The short-lived, bite-sized streaming experiment came to a sudden and very predictable end in December of last year, robbing us of the expensive streaming experiment that would've given us attention span-challenged viewers all the minutes-long content (a term I don't use lightly) that nobody ever really asked for in the first place. We're not here to wallow in the loss of Quibi, however, but to celebrate the arrival of a series that was originally destined to be shackled to that service and is now coming to Roku. We originally brought you the news about director siblings Joe and Anthony Russo producing a docu-series titled "Slugfest" that focuses on the infamous Marvel vs DC rivalry ... as if being a fan of comics and comic book movies somehow demands that everyone behave as vitriolic and unhinged as sports fans (which I happen to be, so I'm allowed to make fun of them!). But that's exactly how it's shaken out over the years as superhero media has taken over the entire planet, making it a fitting time to dive into the behind-the-scenes history of how this company and heated fandom rivalry came to be in the first place.

Roku released our first look at the series with a new trailer, which you can watch below.