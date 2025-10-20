10 Best Movies On Disney Plus, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Our unprecedented access to movies doesn't mean the pictures themselves have gotten better. Indeed, when you log on to your favorite streaming service, such as Disney+, you have no way of knowing which films are critically acclaimed and which are veritable flops. Although the platform is most closely associated with content created for kids and families, Disney owns numerous media companies whose content can be streamed there, including Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm, ABC, ESPN, FX, and National Geographic. As such, the streaming service hosts more films and television shows than you might have imagined.

But how do you go about finding the cream of the crop, so to speak? One option is to turn to Rotten Tomatoes, the review aggregator that has come to define a film's critical barometer. However, the scores on Rotten Tomatoes aren't as clear-cut as you think. If a movie has a 100% fresh score on the site, that doesn't mean every critic gave the film five stars. Rather, it means that all the tallied critics gave it at least a 6/10. The number of reviews that make up a film's Rotten Tomatoes score also influences the weight of that percentage.

If that all sounds confusing, don't worry — we'll simplify it for you. We analyzed the films streaming on Disney+ by looking at their average critic rating, balanced with the number of reviews they received. This gives us a more detailed view of critical appraisal, which, in turn, can help you decide which movies to watch. Reap the fruits of our labor, and check out the best movies streaming on Disney+, according to Rotten Tomatoes.