All Of Us Strangers Ending Explained: The Power Of Love

This post contains major spoilers for "All of Us Strangers."

As Hollywood continues to capitalize on our nostalgia-obsessed monoculture with "Harry Potter" reboot shows and superhero movies stuffed with cameos from erstwhile stars, a series of much more thoughtful films have been quietly probing the darker side of nostalgia. Charlotte Wells quietly broke hearts in 2022 with "Aftersun," a film that gilds its elegy for lost innocence with the unmistakable textures of a '90s childhood. Then, with its unique aesthetic, "Skinamarink" upended the very concept of nostalgia, creating a haunting tapestry of childhood images shot in the director's own childhood home. That same year, another film shot in the house where its director grew up continued this trend of examining the dark underbelly of nostalgia.

"All of Us Strangers" was written and directed by Andrew Haigh, who loosely based the story on the 1987 novel "Strangers" by Japanese writer Taichi Yamada. Haigh took very little from the original book, instead telling a deeply personal story of a queer man completely isolated from society who embarks on a journey through the past in order to reckon with the unresolved trauma of losing his parents at a young age.

The film deals with themes of grief, loneliness, longing, and love, weaving a lyrical, oneiric narrative that, like the childhood memories of its protagonist, lingers in the mind long after one experiences it for the first time. But it's not just the emotional resonance of the movie that lingers. "All of Us Strangers" has its share of twists, leaving audiences with questions about how the story fits together. With that in mind, here is a full explainer for the ending of "All of Us Strangers."