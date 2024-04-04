Ripley Review: Andrew Scott Cons Everyone In This Chilling, Stylish Series

When we first meet Tom Ripley, he's conning his way through a depressing, solitary life in 1960s New York City. His apartment is a squalid one-room rat-trap and he seems on the verge of total financial ruin at any moment. Then an opportunity comes knocking: a wealthy man named Herbert Greenleaf ("Manchester by the Sea" filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan) wants to hire Ripley to jet off to the Italian coast to find his son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn). Dickie is living it up in the fun and sun off his father's dime, and dear old dad would like the young man to finally come back home to the states. Herbert has learned through the grapevine that Ripley is friends with his son, and while Ripley says that's true, we get the sense that he doesn't really know Dickie at all. That he's playing pretend. Pretending is what Tom Ripley does best; he's skilled at telling people what they want when they want to hear it. Does he have a personality of his own? Or is he merely a collection of nervous energy waiting to absorb the identity of whomever he crosses paths with?

After convincing Herbert he's indeed the man for the job, Ripley flies off to Italy with all expenses paid and eventually tracks down Dickie, who is living in luxury with Marge (Dakota Fanning), an author who clearly loves Dickie even if he clearly doesn't love her. For her part, Marge doesn't like Ripley from the jump — it's as if she can instantly see through his facade and sense that something is wrong.

As for Ripley, he takes one look at Dickie and his beautiful, sun-dappled life, and changes forever. Here is an opportunity for a new life. It's not that this is the life Ripley always wanted; it's just that this is a life better than what he currently has going on, and that's good enough for Tom Ripley. Scott plays the character in a manner that makes you think he's only just one step ahead of everyone else, no more, no less. It's not that Ripley is a master con artist who can see twenty moves ahead of his prey; it's just that everyone around him is so easily duped. People are suckers, and Tom Ripley knows just how to exploit that.