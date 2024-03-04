Andrew Scott Cons His Way Into Trouble In Netflix's Ripley Trailer

Trust nobody except yourself ... and, on occasion, an irresistibly debonair Andrew Scott. Everybody loves a good con man story (as long as they're not the intended target, of course), and "Ripley," a new limited series debuting on Netflix this year, looks like it'll be delivering the goods. After the first "Ripley" trailer introduced potential viewers to the buzzy, black-and-white project and answered the question on all of our minds — just who the heck is Tom Ripley? — the streamer is now playing up the air of suspense and suspicion surrounding the "Sherlock" star's latest high-profile role. Basically, not a single person should trust this grifter who is running rampant all over 1960s Italy.

Scott may have been at risk of being typecast as nothing but villainous characters at one point, with no worse offender than his appearance in 2015's "Spectre," but the "Fleabag" and "All of Us Strangers" actor has since shown off his broad range of talents and, honestly, it's pretty easy to buy him as an old-school, noir-ish man of mystery in the new footage released today. Speaking of which, you can check out the new "Ripley" trailer by clicking the link above!