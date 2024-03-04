Andrew Scott Cons His Way Into Trouble In Netflix's Ripley Trailer
Trust nobody except yourself ... and, on occasion, an irresistibly debonair Andrew Scott. Everybody loves a good con man story (as long as they're not the intended target, of course), and "Ripley," a new limited series debuting on Netflix this year, looks like it'll be delivering the goods. After the first "Ripley" trailer introduced potential viewers to the buzzy, black-and-white project and answered the question on all of our minds — just who the heck is Tom Ripley? — the streamer is now playing up the air of suspense and suspicion surrounding the "Sherlock" star's latest high-profile role. Basically, not a single person should trust this grifter who is running rampant all over 1960s Italy.
Scott may have been at risk of being typecast as nothing but villainous characters at one point, with no worse offender than his appearance in 2015's "Spectre," but the "Fleabag" and "All of Us Strangers" actor has since shown off his broad range of talents and, honestly, it's pretty easy to buy him as an old-school, noir-ish man of mystery in the new footage released today. Speaking of which, you can check out the new "Ripley" trailer by clicking the link above!
Ripley comes to Netflix this April
You're telling me we get to enjoy eight full episodes of Andrew Scott scowling, scheming, and conning his way through 1960s Italy while leaving a trail of crimes and people with severe trust issues in his wake? All filmed in stunning black and white while the star is dressed to the nines like some sort of James Bond-like vagabond? And from the writer of "The Irishman," "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," "Moneyball," and "Schindler's List"?? I dare say we're getting downright spoiled this spring.
"Ripley" is based on the popular Tom Ripley novels written by author Patricia Highsmith and will be the latest adaptation of her work following the 1999 Oscar-darling "The Talented Mr. Ripley," in which Matt Damon starred in the titular role. Now it's Scott stepping up to take the reins and channel his best broody rogue. The series is written, directed, and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Steve Zaillian and stars Scott, Johnny Flynn, and Dakota Fanning. Expect the series to arrive on Netflix on April 4, 2024.
Tom Ripley (Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder.