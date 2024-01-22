Andrew Scott Goes From Hot Priest To Mysterious Conman In Netflix's Ripley Trailer

We've come a long way since Andrew Scott chewed up the scenery and forever altered our brain chemistry during those early "Sherlock" days, haven't we? The ultra-charismatic actor once best-known for his role as Moriarty has since played another bad guy (to somewhat diminishing returns) in 2015's "Spectre," stole all our collective hearts and minds in Prime's "Fleabag" series opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and further doubled down on his romantic leading man status most recently in "All of Us Strangers." Now, apparently, the time has come to go full brooding antihero.

"Ripley" always felt like a slam-dunk adaptation of author Patricia Highsmith's various books following the character of Tom Ripley, especially following in the footsteps of the 1999 movie "The Talented Mr. Ripley" starring Matt Damon in the title role. Yet even garnering multiple Academy Award nominations and proving a hit at the box office at the time does little to protect the powers that be from taking yet another swing in the prestige-friendly medium of television — though that debut is now taking place on Netflix following Showtime's decision to offload its original project. Will this become just the latest to suffer the same fate as so many Netflix acquisitions over the years, or can the power of Scott (and his, ah, passionate fanbase) singlehandedly will "Ripley" to breakout success?

Whatever the case may be, the official teaser released by the streamer today certainly projects confidence, the likes of which you can only appreciate in the stark tones of black-and-white cinematography. Check it out above!