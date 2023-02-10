Andrew Scott's Showtime Thriller Ripley Is Moving To Netflix

A Patricia Highsmith adaptation with a talented cast that has yet to air on Showtime just moved to Netflix, according to Deadline. This is great news for viewers who will get to see the thriller series "Ripley," which features "Fleabag" and "His Dark Materials" actor Andrew Scott, "Lovesick" and "Emma." star Johnny Flynn, and "The First Lady" alum Dakota Fanning.

The project comes from "The Night Of" co-creator Steven Zaillian and is an adaptation of Highsmith's novel, "The Talented Mr. Ripley." The move is also great news for TV fans in general, as it's proof positive that even in a time of economic uncertainty, it's possible for streamers and cablers to move their projects elsewhere — as opposed to cancelling them completely before they even see the light of day.

"Ripley" is moving from Showtime to Netflix within weeks of the former's announcement of a planned merger with Paramount+ that will mean significant changes for the network (which is home to shows like "Yellowjackets" and "Dexter: New Blood"). Among them: a name change, a slew of cancelations and titles being removed from their streaming catalog, a ridiculous amount of spin-offs for two flagship series, and in a move that follows an unfortunate recent precedent, at least one show getting canceled before it ever airs. The series in question was an adaptation of Lisa Taddeo's insightful non-fiction book, "Three Women," led by Shailene Woodley, and it's luckily since landed at Starz.