All Of Us Strangers Cinematographer On Maximizing The Movie's Emotional Wallops [Exclusive Interview]

You mentioned the actors. The relationship between actors and a cinematographer is extremely important. Can you tell me about working with this quartet of excellent actors? Did you need to adjust to the different ways that each of them worked? How did that work for you?

What I will say with regards to that is, one of the most important things for me as a DoP who likes to operate is to create a sort of a bubble of comfort with the cast, which comes in obviously in the lead-up to the film where you meet the cast and you first get to know them. Because as an operator, you're the closest person to the cast member — closer than anybody else besides perhaps the other cast. So it's so important to have an energy and a feeling around you that allows them a safe space and a trust to do what they need to do.

There's also a hallowed experience that happens between you and cast in wonderful moments where you can see them going somewhere, you can feel it, and you allow them to do it, and then they give you more, and you kind of work off each other. Often a cast member will look up to you first and be like, "How was that?" And you're like, "That was f**king great. Well done." So yes, there's a trust and then there's an honesty that needs to happen between operator and cast. I think Andrew's the kind of director who is all for that, and I think feels safe to allow that relationship to happen. And I think in doing so, there's definitely an authenticity to the relationship and the moments that come across.

Could you pinpoint different acting styles or different needs from the different performers? I mean, all four of the main quartet of actors here are just unbelievable in this movie. And I think a lot of that has to do with, like you said, the environment that you guys created to allow them to do some of their best work. I was wondering if one person needed 10 takes to ramp up and get to where they needed to be, whereas another person only needed one take and they were right out of the gate or anything like that. If you could tell me what your experience was like watching these people work so closely.

Yeah, I think what was interesting is I think ... I wouldn't say Andrew Scott is a method actor, but I certainly observed him become more and more the character that was on the page, in a sense. Whereas Paul Mescal, he's got a way more playful energy to him. So whenever there was the scenes with the two of them, you would have a slightly somber, melancholic presence of Andrew, and then you'd have Paul, who would come into the room and he'd be so curious about what was going on, and he would ask questions. Andrew beautifully allowed him that space, and ultimately when they were in the scene together, they would play off each other.

And obviously, ultimately it's Andrew's film. So whenever the other actors came into the theater of play, all of them were super respectful about joining the process. I can actually attribute that to the way Andrew Haigh sets the tone on his set, because it's a tone of respect, it's a warm tone, it's a tone of "best idea first" and "creativity first." So I think when somebody comes into that energy, they've got no other choice really than to join it. So yeah, that was a really beautiful experience to have.

Yeah, that's great. What kind of juxtapositions did you talk about in terms of the look of the movie when Andrew Scott's character is in his apartment versus when he returns home and interacts with his parents?

Obviously we're kind of dealing with the real life versus this kind of surreal experience that he has. For me, it was quite important to deal with it as subtly as possible, and that was also a strong note that came from Andrew. He never wanted anything to be particularly overt. So what we wanted to do is, the apartment, we wanted to create quite a stark, real feel, which is inherent to these high-rise, new builds and cityscapes. There's a coldness to them, there's a starkness to them that doesn't feel particularly welcoming. We wanted to treat that as close to reality as possible.

The lighting fixtures we used were sort of in the world of LED, and we shot on a virtual backlot, so our backdrop was LED. Even though our master acquisition format was 35 mil, we wanted to sort of differentiate that to the location-based stuff. Whenever we went back in time or into the surreal world, we sort of opted to use tungsten lighting and we opted to use tungsten practicals and just treat it in a much softer way. Even the way we filtrated the lenses was much softer, but again, not wanting it to be a particularly obvious separation.

This movie is emotionally devastating on a number of different levels. And those emotional moments I really think would not be the same without your lighting and camera work to highlight and frame just the right things at just the right time. So I'm wondering if there's a secret to maximizing the impact of key moments like that from a visual perspective.

Absolutely. For me, it starts from a deep understanding of what the scene needs and what feeling the scene needs. That, again, comes from lengthy discussions with the director. And then sitting in on the blocking and the rehearsal for me is vital, because a scene can evolve so drastically in that phase because now you've got a multitude of heads coming together and figuring out the way to do it. So in the process of blocking and rehearsing, it becomes way more obvious what the intent of the scene is, and it's very important for me to be present during that phase. Often you'll look at the director and be like, "Okay, hold on a second. Perhaps the way to do this isn't what we discussed. Maybe we should do something like this."

And I'm a strong believer in if you are honest with yourself and you know what needs to be done and you're honest with everybody around you during that phase, what you come up with and what is sort of channeled through you naturally will be the right way to do it. And honestly, just being as reactive as possible to the mood and the feeling that's coming across through the performance and through the direction, and sort of acting accordingly.