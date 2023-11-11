Christopher Nolan Thinks Oppenheimer's Pitch-Black Ending Is Inevitable

What can't Christopher Nolan do? He revitalized the entire public conception of Batman at a time when everyone's most recent frame of reference was the disasterpiece known as "Batman & Robin." He made his first "One for me" project after "The Dark Knight" into a big-budget, byzantine dreamscape called "Inception" that had audiences both entertained and struggling to make sense of it for weeks. And finally, against all odds, he somehow turned a stuffy, three-hour biopic about one of the most controversial public figures and events in world history into a genuine pop culture event that's come within a whisker of the hallowed billion-dollar benchmark.

So, naturally, the acclaimed filmmaker has now decided to become the next Nostradamus and take a shot at predicting how the world will actually end. Spoiler alert: He's pretty sure that Cillian Murphy's final line of dialogue in the film is doomed to come true. Between you and me, I'm getting the sense Nolan's not a glass half-full kind of guy.

In all seriousness, the ending of "Oppenheimer" ranks as one of the year's most staggering final scenes and that's due to Nolan making a compelling case that humanity simply can't be trusted with weapons of mass destruction. Sooner or later, the movie argues, we'll destroy ourselves and prove all of J. Robert Oppenheimer's worst fears correct. Having remained neck-deep in such dark and sobering material throughout the production of the movie, it probably shouldn't be a surprise to hear that Nolan isn't feeling all that optimistic about our own current trajectory. In a lengthy profile with Variety, he touched on that exact issue: