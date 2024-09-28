A 1997 Crime Thriller Is The Best Movie Of All Time According To Rotten Tomatoes

One of the most famous scenes in Peter Weir's "Dead Poets Society" finds unorthodox prep school English teacher John Keating vilifying an essay written by the fictional Dr. J. Evans Pritchard that seeks to determine the excellence of individual poems via the application of a geometrical formula. The works of Byron and Shakespeare are measured in terms of their importance and degree of technical perfection; those that score highly on both counts cover a large area, and are thus considered truly "great." The horrified Keating therefore commands his teenage pupils to tear Pritchard's laughably square introduction out of their textbooks.

Art is not math. Creative works can't be measured on a numerical scale, or, worse, by up- or downturned thumbs. When you walk out of a movie or hash out your feelings about a novel with your book club compatriots, you don't quickly assign whatever it is you've just engaged a number, finish your coffee, and go home. I mean maybe you do. If you do, rest assured that I never ever want to meet, let alone know you.

Life is, however, infuriatingly short, and we have never had more competition for our free time than we do today. There are more movies and TV shows and books than ever before, and now we've also got podcasts, blogs, and vlogs vying for our attention. You can't see/read/hear it all. You can't come close. So, if you're wondering whether the new "Alien" movie is worth your time, you might peruse an aggregator like Rotten Tomatoes for guidance. This is entirely understandable.

But if you're looking to read a list ranking the greatest movies of all time, you should turn to an organization with the highest possible standards. You don't want all academics necessarily, but you should absolutely seek out the opinions of people who know their film history (i.e. have studied and routinely watch films made before 1970). This is not a job you leave to Rotten Tomatoes, and you won't find a firmer defense of their unfitness in this exercise than their own methodology for selecting the 300 best movies of all time.