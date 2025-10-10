12 Best Action Movies Of 2025 (So Far)

The best thing about "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina" is that it isn't really a "John Wick" movie. Sure, it takes place in the same universe, and it even features a sizable cameo appearance from Keanu Reeves' assassin legend. However, it wisely eschews putting Wick (or Wick-adjacent characters) front and center. Instead, it reinvents the franchise by focusing on an up-and-comer who's only just learning to navigate this increasingly intricate world of assassins and their secrets.

Ana de Armas' Eve Macarro plays the game on a higher difficulty level than the Baba Yaga ever did. Instead of being a seasoned assassin, she's an absolute newcomer who finds herself in the middle of a plot that can safely be described as the typical "John Wick" formula: a series of intricate fight sequences that the protagonist only barely survives, tied together by lore drops and tense meetings between stylish people. This, it should be noted, is a compliment: The "John Wick" franchise figured out what it wanted to be long ago, and "Ballerina" goes a long way towards figuring out new ways to deliver the property's signature beats.

It remains to be seen how Eve Macarro and fellow notable "Ballerina" character Daniel Pine (Norman Reedus) will fare in the long run. Still, based on this movie, it's certainly starting to seem that the fate of the franchise isn't relying on one person's increasingly achy shoulders anymore. (Pauli Poisuo)