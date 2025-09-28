The Mission: Impossible 8 Stunt That Left Tom Cruise With A Gruesome Injury

By now, we all know that Tom Cruise repeatedly pulls off ridiculous stunts for his "Mission: Impossible" franchise (and at times for other action flicks, too) that make him look like an exuberant child with a desire for danger and death. We can call that dedication or insanity — the line between the two seems to be extremely thin for the actor — but at this point, nobody would be that surprised if Cruise left this earth after one of his stunts went horribly wrong. Still, what Cruise is doing in his early 60s in the name of cinema is pretty admirable and badass. Especially when we learn from interviews and behind-the-scenes footage about the physical rigmarole he often goes through for such shenanigans that occasionally leave him badly injured.

So here's another one for those who can't get enough: in the potentially last instalment of his action franchise, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," Cruise was dangling off the side of a plane (again) while holding the strap of a seat belt. Although that might not faze us fans anymore while watching the 8th (!) movie, it turns out that this scene was destroying the joints in the actor's fingers and putting him in some pretty serious pain. Revealed in the bonus feature of the film's digital release (via Variety), Cruise and his director, Christopher McQuarrie, gave us some insider knowledge in the commentary about what was really going on during that sequence:

McQuarrie: "The thing we haven't talked about, holding on to this belt... This separated the joints in Tom's fingers from the force, so by the time we finished this sequence, your [Tom's] hands were absolutely swollen — oh my God, it was so painful to watch. Cruise: "Oh, this almost broke my back. Oh, God, that was brutal."

Just another regular work day in the life of Tom Cruise, I guess.