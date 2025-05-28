Why The First Mission: Impossible Movie Is Still The Best In The Series

For television viewers of the late '60s and early '70s, "Mission: Impossible" was an accessible gateway into the thrilling world of disguises, gadgetry, and international espionage. The lauded CBS spy thriller was an invitation to get an exclusive sneak behind the curtain of operations that only the IMF had a chance of pulling off. As the spy genre became increasingly popular with the James Bond films, the canvases to tell these stories were getting bigger and bigger, and it was only a matter of time until "Mission: Impossible" made the leap to the big screen.

Advertisement

For nearly three decades now, Tom Cruise, the pseudo king of movie stardom, has shepherded "Mission: Impossible" from a beloved television series into one of the biggest movie franchises in the world. Every new adventure, whether heralded by a new auteur or featuring an outlandish stunt, has done a spectacular job of making each entry feel distinguishable from the previous one. At the center of these global assignments is Cruise's Ethan Hunt, an altruistic force of nature whose death-defying lust for danger has more than earned him the moniker of "the living manifestation of destiny."

With "The Final Reckoning" marking the end of an era, I've often thought about which IMF adventure stands above the rest. If you were to ask me this a few years ago, I probably would have said "Rogue Nation," with its riveting opera house sequence, jaw-dropping stunt work, and just about everything Rebecca Ferguson is doing. Christopher McQuarrie's inaugural entry is a phenomenal piece of action filmmaking that took the series to new heights, but I've swayed in recent years toward the 1996 Brian De Palma conspiracy thriller that started it all. I can tell you the exact moment it clicked into place, too.

Advertisement

A rattled Ethan, having lost his entire team, still musters enough energy to meet IMF director (and one of the series' greatest adversaries) Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny) at the designated rendezvous point for his debriefing. What starts as a routine back and forth to ascertain what went wrong becomes the ultimate entrapment as Ethan is visually submerged in his aquarium-based confinement. The two-hander conversation, primarily rooted in medium shots, becomes something much more claustrophobic and intimidating when Kittridge, a supposed lifeline, is presented in a canted low angle close up. He towers over the shaken IMF agent with the eyes of a shark, ready to chomp with his weighty accusation of Ethan being the mole they're looking for. It's at this moment where you bear witness to Ethan's transformation from helpless newbie to the defensive rogue agent he would ultimately become. The restraint in Kittridge's voice boils into a righteous anger that he hopes will make our protagonist feel trapped, but he never accounted for the ace up Ethan's sleeve, waiting just out of sight.

It's all one big game of control that De Palma executes with a technical mastery that sets the tone for one of the definitive blockbusters of the '90s.

Advertisement