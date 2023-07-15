Mission: Impossible Used To Be A Movie Series About Acting – Now It's A Series About Directing

The opening scene of "Mission: Impossible" is a ruse. The scene begins with an on-screen title stating that we're in "Kiev" before revealing a man, Jack, watching two other men on a closed-circuit monitor while a dead woman lies on a bed behind them. After one of the two men says something that Jack (Emilio Estevez) looks up on his laptop, the ruse is revealed to the audience: one of the men in that room is actually IMF agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), wearing a special mask in order to extract necessary info from his mark, and Jack, as well as the woman, Claire (Emmanuelle Béart), are part of his now-successful team.

That's how the long-running "Mission: Impossible" film franchise begins, and the scene not only perfectly sets up the tone of both the movie and the franchise to come, but also contains a good deal of director Brian De Palma's signature touches. To wit: while there is a voyeuristic edge to the scene, it's also a piece of theatre hidden inside a major motion picture. Within the scene itself are not only "actors" but an "audience member" in the form of Jack.

From there, the "Mission: Impossible" series has continued to examine the myriad ways spycraft and acting are two highly similar skill sets. Until, that is, the release of the latest installment, "Dead Reckoning Part One," in which these tenets of the series are flipped on the audience and the characters. The movie's ultimate antagonist, a manipulative rogue AI known as "The Entity," effectively usurps power from the IMF's troupe of "actors," turning the film and the series into an allegory for directing.