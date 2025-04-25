We Asked An Actual Accountant How Many People He's Killed And He Told Us To Leave His Office

Since tax season is here, I decided to kill two birds with one stone by going to [REDACTED], located in Westfield Plaza, next to an abandoned Sunglass Hut and a store that sells lightly used wigs, and file my taxes while asking about the body count of the accountant who runs the place. Upon sitting down with Mr. [REDACTED], I cut to the chase: "Have you ever seen 'The Accountant'?" I asked.

"No," said [REDACTED]. "I don't watch movies. I only watch YouTube videos about soup."

"Well, in 'The Accountant,' there's an accountant, and he murders people. With guns," I said, raising my eyebrows. "Which makes me wonder: as an accountant, how many people have you killed? You know, like in the movie?"

And that point, [REDACTED] politely asked me to leave and then immediately put a CLOSED sign in the window. Now, there are two ways to read into this interaction. One is to assume that this accountant was offended I asked this question. Another is that this accountant didn't want to confess to the various murders he participated in over the years as a highly-trained assassin. You draw your own conclusions. Anyway, this reminds me: I never got around to filing my taxes, but honestly, does that even matter? In the grand scheme of things, aren't we all just out there on our own, forgetting to file our taxes? Really makes you think.

"The Accountant 2" opens in theaters on April 25, 2025.