Matt Damon's Worst Bourne Movie Came Out Just Before Ben Affleck's Better Action Thriller

After his career took off, Matt Damon bolstered his megastar standing by redefining action movies in a post-9/11 world. In fairness, he had a lot of help from director Doug Liman and writers Tony Gilroy and William Blake Herron, who with 2002's "The Bourne Identity" helped action filmmaking find its footing in a world where James Bond had become an invisible car-driving, tsunami kite-surfing joke in the wake of "Die Another Day" (the worst Bond movie according to IMDb and legions of fans).

Based on Robert Ludlum's 1980 novel of the same name, "The Bourne Identity" played a part in the "gritty reboot" trend of the early 2000s. But beyond that, and more importantly, the movie brought action filmmaking back down to Earth, with taught and intense combat that often played out without the assistance of any score, highlighting every grunt and grimace endured and dealt by Damon's amnesiac CIA operative Jason Bourne. The now-famous shaky cam approach added to the intensity, immersing viewers in Bourne's relentless mission to uncover the truth of his identity at the same time as action movies rediscovered their own. It was a seminal film, made better by the fact Universal Pictures somehow managed to make two excellent sequels that many consider better than the original (for the official word on that, check /Film's ranking of the Jason Bourne movies). Damon himself also proved he was not only capable of playing an action hero, but of becoming arguably the pre-eminent action hero of his time, before Keanu Reeves' John Wick came along in 2014 and stole the crown by force.

Two years after Reeves' almost supernaturally deadly hitman arrived, Jason Bourne returned to remind everyone that he was the action hero king in a fourth installment in the franchise (well, technically fifth, if you want to count the spin-off "The Bourne Legacy") that failed to do anything beyond sully the reputation of the previous three films. Released in July 2016, "Jason Bourne" saw Damon return as the titular operative following the misstep that was 2012's "The Bourne Legacy," in which his replacement, Jeremy Renner, had failed to maintain the saga's standing. Damon's return was supposed to restore the Bourne series to greatness, but "Jason Bourne" was so bad it made fans retroactively reconsider their love of the franchise. Aside from the lugubrious pacing, Bourne was suddenly making choices that seemed to undermine everything the previous three films had established for the character, marking a real nadir for a series that had once redefined action movies. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck must have seen an opportunity because three months later he debuted his own action hero in the form of Christian Wolff.