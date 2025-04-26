The Accountant Movies Are The Closest We'll Get To Ben Affleck's Solo Batman

"The Accountant 2" has been filed into movie theaters across the U.S. The movie reunites director Gavin O'Connor and Ben Affleck as Christian Wolff, a savant accountant and vigilante, but many (including /Film) have called this sequel an improvement over the 2016 original.

Ah, 2016. That was a lynchpin year for Ben Affleck's career, but not in a great way. He starred in three movies, none of them hits either critically or commercially. After his early 2000s rough patch, Affleck had been back on the upswing since 2006's "Hollywoodland." For the next ten years, he proved himself as a director (first with 2007's "Gone Baby Gone") and as an actor worthy of respect. When he was cast as Batman in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," it seemed like Affleck's movie star redemption was complete. Sure, Bat-fans had their doubts at first, but he was joining the superhero boom as one of the world's biggest superheroes.

When "Batman v Superman" came out, Affleck's performance was praised, but the movie wasn't. His passion project, adapting Dennis Lehane's gangster novel "Live By Night," also flopped that year. Plans for a solo Batman movie, starring and directed by Affleck, gradually fell apart and he left the role. We got Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's "The Batman" as a result, so it wasn't the worst trade ever. But still, it's hard not to be a bit wistful about Affleck's Batman tenure. He showed so much promise in the part but was let down by the movies around him and Warner Bros.' hyper-reactionary handling of its DC films. Affleck's pitch, featuring Batman fighting a war against a vengeance-driven Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello), could have really been something.

But while Ben Affleck's solo Batman is forever a "what could have been," "The Accountant" films offer a real glimpse at what it could have been like.